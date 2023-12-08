iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.40

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 586126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,035,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,110 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

