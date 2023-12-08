DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 23.5%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 334,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,229% from the average session volume of 14,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$338,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

