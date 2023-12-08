Craig Hallum Lowers Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Hold

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

PL stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $734.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,150 over the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 29.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

