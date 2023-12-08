Morgan Stanley Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $125,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

