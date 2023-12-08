Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 240.14% from the company’s current price.

Nvni Group Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVNI opened at $1.47 on Friday. Nvni Group has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

