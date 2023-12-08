Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IMO stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

