Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLK. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Allakos has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allakos by 91,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

