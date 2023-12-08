Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s previous close.

Nanobiotix Stock Up 1.6 %

NBTX opened at $5.97 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix comprises approximately 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

