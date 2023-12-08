Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Down 0.1 %

Sunrun stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.