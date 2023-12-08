Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Trimmed by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

