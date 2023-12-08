Cipher Capital LP Buys New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

