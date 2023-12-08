Head-To-Head Analysis: Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) versus PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and Tsuruha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $270.52 million 0.59 $230,000.00 ($0.29) -25.90 Tsuruha N/A N/A N/A $322.38 0.23

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Tsuruha. PetMed Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsuruha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

PetMed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Tsuruha pays an annual dividend of $104.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 140.2%. PetMed Express pays out -413.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tsuruha pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares PetMed Express and Tsuruha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express -2.25% 0.93% 0.68% Tsuruha N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PetMed Express and Tsuruha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tsuruha 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.43%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Tsuruha.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Tsuruha shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of PetMed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetMed Express beats Tsuruha on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards, as well as television advertising under the 1-800-PetMeds, PetCare Rx, and PetMeds brands. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

