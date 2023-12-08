Tangible One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,232.15 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Tangible has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $5,232.15 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.1842439 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,236.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

