Ardor Price Up 10% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $106.47 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00063193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

