Tezos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.61 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $884.91 million and $27.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 983,602,420 coins and its circulating supply is 962,619,131 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.