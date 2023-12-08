Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $18.62 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $40,786.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00123296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00035320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023220 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 121.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

