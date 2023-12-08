Comparing Velan (VLNSF) and The Competition

Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Velan to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Velan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Velan N/A N/A 3.59 Velan Competitors $4.69 billion $417.77 million -227.23

Dividends

Velan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Velan. Velan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Velan pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Velan pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Velan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velan N/A N/A N/A Velan Competitors -8.57% -11.03% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velan 0 0 0 0 N/A Velan Competitors 1186 4838 6168 87 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Velan’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Velan rivals beat Velan on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service. It also provides cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; cast and small forged hydrofluoric acid valves; bimetallic and thermodynamic steam traps; and bellows seal bolted bonnet high pressure, seal cast steel, and seal API small forged valves. The company serves nuclear power, power, oil and gas, refining, chemical, pulp and paper, marine, mining, LNG and cryogenics, and water and wastewater industries. It primarily sells its products through independent third-party distributors and sales agents. The company was formerly known as Velan Engineering Ltd. and changed its name to Velan Inc. in February 1981. Velan Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Velan Inc. is a subsidiary of Velan Holding Co. Ltd.

