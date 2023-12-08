KeyCorp Weighs in on Regal Rexnord Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will earn $12.45 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

