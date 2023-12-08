Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after buying an additional 696,750 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.