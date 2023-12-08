Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,028. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

