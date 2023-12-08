Xcel Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

