Zacks Research Comments on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $724.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astec Industries by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.