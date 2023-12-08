Zacks Research Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 117,092 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

