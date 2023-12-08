Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for JOANN Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JOANN in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JOAN opened at $0.59 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

