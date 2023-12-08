Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for JOANN Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2023

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANFree Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JOANN in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JOANN’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on JOAN

JOANN Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $0.59 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.