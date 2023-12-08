Maverick Protocol Price Up 26.3% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $17.80 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.36858296 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,268,153.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

