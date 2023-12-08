BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $414,182.98

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $414,182.98 and approximately $288,770.74 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,664.71 or 1.00061353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003486 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,031,270,498 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002534 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $317,272.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

