Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $153.69 million and $4.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00173346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.52 or 0.00571807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00397544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00119917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,773,159,861 coins and its circulating supply is 43,101,311,580 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

