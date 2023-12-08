American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

AMWD opened at $85.79 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

