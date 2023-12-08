Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05.6.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.27.

PM opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,450,000 after acquiring an additional 541,273 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

