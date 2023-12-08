Christina (Christy) Boyce Purchases 10,000 Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Stock

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Free Report) insider Christina (Christy) Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.85 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of A$58,500.00 ($38,741.72).

CSR Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

CSR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. CSR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

