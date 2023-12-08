Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $59,898.80 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.39 and a twelve month high of $236.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $203.48. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

