Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CTO Sells $73,552.83 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ali Dasdan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

