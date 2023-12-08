Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $94,181.36 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Matson by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $571,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

