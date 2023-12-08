Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) COO Gregory M. Hart Sells 24,604 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Compass Stock Up 2.6 %
Compass stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.64.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
