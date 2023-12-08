Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $62,212.50 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

