Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,715 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acme United Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

