Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $66,768.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $66,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47.

On Friday, October 6th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,582 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $70,333.68.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $65,890.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

