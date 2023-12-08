ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) CEO Sells $69,267.50 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on COFS

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.