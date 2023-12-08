SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $8.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

