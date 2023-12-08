Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.