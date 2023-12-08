Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
