Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $167,972.90 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

