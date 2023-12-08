Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Sells $96,350.79 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.64 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

