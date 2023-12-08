Michele M. Meyers Sells 5,400 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $108,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Stock Performance
COUR opened at $20.74 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
