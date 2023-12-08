BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 116,657.15 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,438,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately 202,857,314.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.63 per share, with a total value of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.48 per share, with a total value of 298,811.16.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 101,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,079 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

