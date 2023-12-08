Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 1,173 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 26 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.51, for a total value of C$1,885.37.

On Friday, November 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43.

Shopify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$97.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$102.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

