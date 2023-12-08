Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $244,064.92 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 287.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

