FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $466.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

