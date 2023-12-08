Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $320,400.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 743,411 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $294,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

