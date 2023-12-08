Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Sells $278,806.02 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.0 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

