Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Sells $176,700.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,665,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,532 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

